1 dead after 2-vehicle collision in Selwyn Township

One person is dead following a two-vehicle collision in Township of Selwyn, near Peterborough, on Saturday afternoon.

Police say the crash happened around 4 p.m. Saturday on Selwyn Road between the 11th and 12th lines.

An SUV was travelling southbound when it crossed the centre line and collided with a northbound sedan, according to police.

The passenger in the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the SUV and the driver of the sedan were transported to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the OPP.

Selwyn Road was closed for several hours while police investigated.