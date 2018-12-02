Controversial feminist speaker Meghan Murphy cancels Vancouver Public Library appearance

Feminist speaker Meghan Murphy, whose planned public talk at the Vancouver Public Library on January 10 stirred local controversy over LGBTQ rights and the limits of free speech, has cancelled her scheduled appearance.

In an email sent to CKNW on Saturday, December 1, Murphy says she’s been receiving way too many complaints, and decided to pull the plug on her planned appearance.

Murphy, the editor of Feminist Current, had billed her discussion at the VPL’s central branch as a discussion on gender identity and women’s rights.

However, her writing on sex and gender — particularly questioning whether people can change their biological sex and arguing that “men aren’t women” — has drawn condemnation from trans advocates.

The Library says it did not necessarily endorse the event, but accepted the room booking and is committed to free speech and intellectual freedom as fundamental values of public libraries.

