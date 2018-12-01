Annual Slide and Ride event gives Edmontonians with disabilities a chance to hit the slopes

Dozens of people packed the slopes at Rabbit Hill Snow Resort for Saturday’s Slide and Ride event.

The event gives people with varying disabilities the opportunity to learn how to ski or snowboard with the help of an instructor and a volunteer.

“Our program is very inclusive,” said Nigel Campbell, a ski coach with Edmonton’s Canadian Association for Disabled Skiing (CADS) program. “Anyone who might have some cognitive or physical disability, we can find a way to get them down the hill safely.”

The participants receive a one-on-one lesson with a coach. This year, 10 students took part.

“We’ll have the specialized equipment that they need to get them out on the hill,” Campbell said. “They can come and try it out.”

“I like to go fast and in control,” said Braddock Karch, who was learning to ski for the first time. “I like learning different things about skiing.”

Similar events are held around the province.

CADS is also looking for volunteers to help students and coaches on the hill.