Aw, rats: Victoria SPCA needs help adopting 97 homeless rodents

The Victoria SPCA is asking for for the public’s help after it received an influx of rats last week.

Ninety-seven domesticated rats to be exact.

The former owner of the animals is in hospital and can no longer care for them.

Branch manager Annie Prittie Bell said the rodents are now looking for new homes.

“Every single one of them is handleable so far, so they make great pets for kids.”

She said she knows rats can cause some people to be squeamish, but they really do make great pets.

“[They are] actually really intelligent, they can be trained to do all sorts of things, they’ll work for tiny little oats and can be very social.”

The rats have been spread out across Vancouver Island SPCA locations including Victoria, Cowichan, Comox and Campbell River to increase their chances of being adopted.

Some will be heading to Lower Mainland locations next week.

“We’re hoping to get them adopted out quickly so they can start socializing with their adoptive families.”