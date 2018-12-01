This week on ‘Focus Montreal’: Dec. 1

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to the people who are shaping our community by bringing their stories into focus.

12 days of action to eliminate violence against women

In Canada, a woman is killed every six days by her spouse and in Quebec, over 19,000 cases of domestic abuse are reported annually to police. Initiatives like the #MeToo movement have helped shine the spotlight on the problem but much remains to be done. That’s why awareness campaigns like the “12 days of action” serve as an opportunity to mobilize against gender-based abuse.

The campaign runs from November 25 to December 6 — the national commemoration day of the Montreal Polytechnique tragedy. Jennifer Drummond joins Global’s senior anchor Jamie Orchard to talk about the campaign as the co-ordinator of Concordia University’s Sexual Assault Resource Centre.

The perfect kiss

Montreal’s winter charm served as the perfect setting for the new romantic comedy “The Perfect Kiss.” Entirely shot and produced in Montreal, the Christmas-themed comedy features a 30-year-old single woman living at home with her parents and desperately looking for happiness.

Jamie Orchard sits down with the movie’s director Tina Adams and lead actress and Lucie Vondracova.

Carlos Leitao reacts to the CAQ’s financial priorities

Quebec Premier Francois Legault promised he wouldn’t introduce budget cuts to education even if the province is going through tough financial times.

That was just one of the promises the CAQ laid out at the beginning of their mandate, but the feasibility of it all is being questioned by the official opposition.

The Quebec Liberal Party’s finance critic and former Quebec finance minister Carlos Leitao talks to Jamie Orchard about the CAQ’s financial priorities.