Siloam Mission helps those who can’t afford a family photo get one for the holidays

With the holiday season right around the corner, some families will get a family photo, but some won’t be able to afford one.

For the past ten years the Siloam Mission has been taking part in Help Portrait, a program designed to help those who can’t afford a session with a photographer on their own, have access to one.

“We all identify who we are as a family by looking at photos, remembering our grandparents, remembering our childhoods. Your economic situation should not make it available or unavailable so that’s what we’re doing. We’re sort of breaking that barrier,” Help Portrait site co-ordinator Jon Adaskin said.

READ MORE: Siloam Mission puts out emergency call to repair kitchen

On Dec. 1, clients at the mission were able to simply sit and smile for the camera.

Father of three Benjamin White said he had never taken part in the portrait day but really appreciated the efforts.

“It means family. It means togetherness. It means it’s captured in time that they’re going to get a lot bigger than me,” White said.

READ MORE: Doctor’s experience with Winnipeg homeless inspires new book

After each session, the volunteer photographers take the time to make sure the client is happy with the final product.

In a few weeks, the clients will be able to pick up their photos just in time for the holidays.