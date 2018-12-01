SAQ workers reach a deal in principle

After months of strikes and pressure tactics, employees of Quebec’s state-run liquor store have reached a deal in principle.

“We sincerely believe this agreement is positive for the members of the union,” the union wrote in a statement.

Representing 5,500 employees across Quebec, the union says the deal was reached Saturday at 7 a.m., putting an end to 23 months of negotiations.

The main sticking points were related to weekend work hours and conditions for part-time employees.

During negotiations, workers walked off the job several times, dressed in casual clothes and obscured labels by turning around all liquor and wine bottles on the shelves.

“We thank, from the bottom of our hearts, all members who supported us with good words and with the exemplary strength of their mobilization. You’ve been extraordinary, and this result is due to your perseverance and determination,” the union said.

SAQ workers still have to vote on the agreement. They have been without a contract since March 31, 2017.

