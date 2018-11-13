SAQ workers threaten 3 day strike starting Friday

Employees of Quebec’s government-run liquor monopoly, the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) are threatening a three-day strike starting Friday if they can’t reach a deal with management before then on a new collective agreement.

The state monopoly’s 5,500 unionized employees have been working on an expired contract since April 2017.

Union president Katia Lelièvre said Tuesday her negotiating team has remained open to continuing contract talks and criticized management for not doing the same.

She said her members will not accept salary increases lower than the rate of inflation.

Last September, workers voted 96 per cent in favour of creating a bank of 18 strike days for use at the union’s discretion.