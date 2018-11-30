Movember dollars invested in Calgary, foundation says

The Movember Foundation is reassuring donors that money raised through its national mustache-growing campaign is invested in local cancer research projects, contrary to recent claims from another Calgary charity.

The Movember Foundation said this year, more than 55,000 participants nation-wide have helped raise over $17 million. The money raised will go towards supporting men’s health projects across Canada, including research in Calgary.

“Since 2008, we’ve invested over $6 million in prostate cancer research.

“Just last month, we announced a $1 million-award to Dr. Tarek Bismar at the University of Calgary who is really leading the way in research in terms of lifesaving treatment and research,” said Mitch Hermansen, development director for the Movember Foundation.

READ MORE: Calgary men grow their facial hair for Movember

Earlier this week, the Calgary Prostate Cancer Centre said dollars raised for Movember do not stay in Calgary. It has launched a ‘Keep it in Calgary‘ campaign.

But on Friday, Pam Heard, executive director for the Prostate Cancer Centre, said the intention of the ‘Keep it in Calgary’ campaign is to let people know that Movember and the Prostate Cancer Centre are two separate charities.

“There’s a lot of brand confusion out there between all the different charities that are raising money for cancer.

“So what we wanted people to know is that when you’re donating to various national organizations, the money doesn’t necessarily come to the clinics and the programs that we offer here.”

READ MORE: 9-year-old Calgary girl shaves head to raise $20K for cancer charity

The Movember Foundation says it funds research based on merit, not location, and the amount invested in Calgary varies from year to year.

“What we’re trying to do is put prostate cancer out of business,” Hermansen said.

“We’re funding top researchers with the best ideas that are going to make the biggest difference for prostate cancer research. Luckily, Calgary does have some really top researchers and they are getting these awards.”