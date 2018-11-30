Message to outdoor enthusiasts: Don’t litter B.C. with beer cans

For an Okanagan couple, it’s a win-win-win scenario: Explore beautiful British Columbia, help clean up the province and donate money to non-profit organizations.

This week, Raymond Imbeau and Barbara Kitz of Kelowna donated $700 to Central Okanagan Search and Rescue [COSAR] after collecting pop cans and juice boxes plus refundable liquor and water bottles while touring B.C.’s backcountry on an ATV. The couple spends about 100 days a year searching for discarded bottles and cans.

This year, Imbeau and Kitz collected approximately 8,000 bottles and cans, including a one-day haul of 1,250 cans from a spot in the South Okanagan.

“We’ve been doing this for 11 yeas, and over the 11 years we’ve covered about 35,000 kilometres,” Kitz told Global News on Friday. “For a weekend, that was our biggest haul, 1,250 cans. We had a cargo trailer and it was jam-packed and it smelled like a brewery.

“The best way to describe what people are doing is they’re drinking the contents and they chuck the container. It’s not in one spot, it’s scattered everywhere.”

Imbeau and Kitz have been donating their ‘earnings’ for years. Recent recipients include Kelowna General Hospital’s cardiac unit and the Salvation Army’s Disaster fund.

They have reportedly explored from the Chilcotins in the northwest to the Columbia icefields in the east to the U.S. border in the south. This year, they covered approximately 2,500 kilometres on their CanAm 650 two-up.

If there’s one thing Kitz would like to see outdoor enthusiasts do, it’s “pack in, pack out.”

“Camping or snowmobiling or hunting, you need beer. That’s the biggest item out there, beer cans, because it’s easy to pack,” said Kitz. “What they’re doing is drinking the contents and firing the cans [away] and they’re there everywhere.”