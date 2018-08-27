Bowen Island beer recall announced after cans found with sharp metal sticking out from rim

The company that owns Bowen Island Brewing has announced a recall of two of its beers.

Northam Beverages has recalled Bowen Island Brewing’s Artisan IPA (Lot numbers L18207, L18187, L18215) and West Coast Lager (Lot number L18207) as some cans were not properly seamed and may have sharp metal sticking out from the rim.

READ MORE: 500,000 Dollarama toys recalled after dangerous chemicals found

The BC Liquor Distribution Branch has told all private retailers, hospitality customers and BC Liquor Stores to remove the product from shelves.

Customers are asked to return the recalled beer to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.