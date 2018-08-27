BC beer recall
August 27, 2018 7:50 pm

Bowen Island beer recall announced after cans found with sharp metal sticking out from rim

By Online News Producer  Global News

Cans of Bowen Island Brewing's Artisan IPA and West Coast Lager have been recalled.

Province of BC
A A

The company that owns Bowen Island Brewing has announced a recall of two of its beers.

Northam Beverages has recalled Bowen Island Brewing’s Artisan IPA (Lot numbers L18207, L18187, L18215) and West Coast Lager (Lot number L18207) as some cans were not properly seamed and may have sharp metal sticking out from the rim.

READ MORE: 500,000 Dollarama toys recalled after dangerous chemicals found

The BC Liquor Distribution Branch has told all private retailers, hospitality customers and BC Liquor Stores to remove the product from shelves.

Customers are asked to return the recalled beer to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC beer recall
beer recall
Bowen Island beer recall
Bowen Island Brewing recall
Bowen Island Brewing's Artisan IPA
West Coast Lager
West Coast Lager recall

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News