215,000 Molson NHL beer glasses recalled in Canada

Molson Coors Canada is recalling beer glasses with National Hockey League (NHL) logos over fears that the glass may break.

Health Canada has issued a recall for about 215,000 of the 568 ml glasses, which feature NHL logos of eight hockey teams:

Boston Bruins

Chicago Blackhawks

Detroit Red Wings

Edmonton Oilers

Montreal Canadiens

New York Rangers

Ottawa Senators

Toronto Maple Leafs

The health agency explains that the glass used in the products can break while handwashing, and poses a risk of injury. As of Dec. 11, Molson had received 11 reports of the glasses breaking while handwashing, and eight reports of injuries.

The products, which were limited edition beer glasses to celebrate NHL 100, were sold between September and December 2017. They were also included as a promotion in some Molson Canadian beer cases.

Health Canada is advising anyone with the products to stop using them immediately.

Consumers can contact Molson Coors Canada for a replacement worth a similar value. The company can be reached at weekdays 1-800-MOLSON1 (1-800-665-7661) or through its website.

Here are examples of what the glasses look like: