16,700 toy rattles recalled by Health Canada over choking hazard

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

Health Canada is recalling VTech Shake & Sing Elephant Rattles.

Health Canada is recalling 16,700 toy rattles over choking hazards they may pose to children.

The recall applies to VTech Shake & Sing Elephant Rattles, which consist of a purple elephant that plays music and lights up.

The health agency explained that there have been reports of the toy’s ears falling off and exposing a metal rod, which could make children vulnerable to injuries. As of November, there have been five such reports in Canada, but no injuries.

The toys, which were manufactured in China, were sold in Canada between November 2015 and 2017. They come with the date codes VT 5353 to VT 7095, which can be found inside the battery cover of the toy.

Consumers who have these toys at home should stop using them immediately, Health Canada warned. They can contact VTech for a repair kit to fix the rattle.

