Hamilton politicians take on fast-food litter epidemic

A new city bylaw will require restaurants with drive-thru windows to provide waste containers for their customers.

Hamilton’s public works committee voted in favour of the requirement on Monday, several months after Ward 4 Coun. Sam Merulla first proposed the idea.

Merulla says the “catalyst” was the elimination of most waste disposal units by one popular fast-food restaurant chain.

He adds that the decision was made at the expense of neighbourhoods in the city noting that “people were becoming frustrated.” Merulla predicts that the bylaw will go a long way to mitigating a litter epidemic in Hamilton.

Director of licencing, Ken Leendertsee, says the requirement, once given final approval by Hamilton city council next week, will be addressed through site plans for new drive-thrus.

Leendertsee adds that existing businesses with drive-thru windows will have to provide garbage containers, accessible from a customer’s vehicle, as a condition of keeping their licence.

He says the city will inspect and ensure operators are following the bylaw, after which there will be “progressive” enforcement.

