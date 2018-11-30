Canada
Norfolk OPP looking for Good Samaritan who helped save man’s life

Police say the Good Samaritan was instrumental in saving this man's life.

Norfolk County OPP are looking to speak to a Good Samaritan to thank them for helping to save a life this week.

Police and paramedics were called to a home on Robinson Street in Simcoe at 5:53 p.m. on Wednesday to reports of a male on the ground unresponsive, with no pulse.

An officer patrolling the area arrived on scene and found a Good Samaritan doing CPR.

The officer took over administering CPR and the male was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where a pulse was regained and then transferred to a Hamilton-area hospital for further treatment.

Police say the Good Samaritan was instrumental in saving this man’s life and they’re asking them to contact the Norfolk County OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

