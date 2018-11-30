Norfolk OPP looking for Good Samaritan who helped save man’s life

Norfolk County OPP are looking to speak to a Good Samaritan to thank them for helping to save a life this week.

Police and paramedics were called to a home on Robinson Street in Simcoe at 5:53 p.m. on Wednesday to reports of a male on the ground unresponsive, with no pulse.

An officer patrolling the area arrived on scene and found a Good Samaritan doing CPR.

The officer took over administering CPR and the male was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where a pulse was regained and then transferred to a Hamilton-area hospital for further treatment.

Police say the Good Samaritan was instrumental in saving this man’s life and they’re asking them to contact the Norfolk County OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

