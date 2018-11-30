Collingwood woman charged with impaired driving after collision in Stayner

A woman from Collingwood has been charged with impaired driving after a collision in Stayner, police say.

According to Huronia West OPP, on Wednesday just after 2:30 a.m., officers received a report of a collision on King Street.

Police say following an investigation, officers determined the driver was allegedly impaired by alcohol and she was arrested and transported to the Huronia West detachment for additional testing.

Officers say two breath samples resulted in readings of 130 and 140 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

READ MORE: 3 men charged after truck reported stolen from Midland located in Orillia: OPP

According to police, as a result, 36-year-old Nelly Morina from Collingwood was charged with driving while ability impaired by alcohol and driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in her blood.

Police say her licence was suspended for 90 days and her vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Officers say Morina is scheduled to appear in court in Collingwood on Dec. 18.