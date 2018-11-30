Crime
Camera captures bumbling break-in suspect with pants down in cheeky situation

John Hadden, Online Video Producer By Online Video Journalist  Global News

Police in Florida are on the lookout for a suspected burglar who caused the full moon to arrive five days early when he lost his shorts during an alleged break-in.

The Lakeland Police Department released video on Thursday that shows a “not-so-smooth criminal” squeeze through a hole and into the Hyundai dealership, located at 1430 W. Memorial Boulevard, on Nov. 18.

“Climbing in through the hole in the wall wasn’t as easy as he thought,” the LPD posted on Facebook. “He even lost his shorts on the way in.”

The suspect was able to leave with a generator, according to police, and remains unidentified and at large.

Security footage shows a man lose his pants as he enters a Florida Hyundai dealership.

Facebook / LakelandPD

Anyone with information related to this case has been asked to contact Det. Scott Hutton at 1-863-834-8969. Those who wish to remain anonymous are asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida at 1-800-226-TIPS.

