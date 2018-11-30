Kid Rock calls ‘The View’ host Joy Behar a ‘b***h’ in Fox interview

In a live interview on Friday’s Fox & Friends, musician Kid Rock had some choice words for The View co-host Joy Behar.

Fox host Steve Doocy was interviewing Rock when the rocker suddenly started talking about the United States’ current political division.

“People need to calm down, get a little less politically correct and I would say you know, love everybody,” said Rock. “Except, screw that Joy Behar b***h.”

The crowd cheered, but Doocy shut down any celebration of the remark.

“You cannot say that. We apologize for that,” he said.

“I mean: lady,” replied a back-pedalling Rock, who never specified why he took aim at Behar specifically.

Ainsley Earhardt, another Fox host, agreed with Doocy and tried to do damage control.

“We do need to apologize,” she said to viewers. “We don’t feel that way about Joy Behar. We don’t condone that language.”

During The View, Behar responded to Rock’s comments after some support from her co-hosts.

“All I can say is, this b***h and these b****es would be happy to have you on the show and have a beer,” she said with a smile. “Come on down!”

Behar has been a very vocal critic of U.S. President Donald Trump, calling the day when Rock, fellow musician Ted Nugent and politician Sarah Palin visited the White House “the saddest day in the history of the White House since the British burned it to the ground in 1814.”

