Five men from Quebec fined for illegally hunting in Sask.

Five men from Quebec have been fined nearly $50,000 on multiple federal and provincial illegal hunting charges.

In 2016, conservation officers became aware of illegal hunting near Moose Jaw, Sask. The investigation led to a two-week surveillance operation in October 2017, which involved two separate groups of hunters.

READ MORE: 2 Melfort, Sask. men fined over $10K for deer hunting violations

The hunting was primarily happening in Moose Jaw and Parkbeg.

Conservation officers collected evidence showing the hunting parties were wasting migratory birds. The investigation resulted in the search of a vehicle and trailer belonging to one of the Quebec residents, which showed they were also illegally hunting big game animals and shooting protected species.

A total of 65 federal and provincial charges were laid against the men which totalled $47, 770 in fines.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan man fined $5K for moose poaching

Patrick Leboeuf of Beauharnois, 41, pleaded guilty to six counts and was fined $18,310. Stephane Dubuc of Beauharnois, 39, pleaded guilty to six counts and was fined $11,770. Christian Leduc of Beauharnois, 55, pleaded guilty to four counts and was fined $6,790. Martin Gendron of Chateauguay, 43, pleaded guilty to three counts and was fined $5,400. Jean-Philippe Quesnel of Salaberry-De-Valleyfield, 32, pleaded guilty to three counts and was fined $5,400.

In addition to the fines, all five individuals received five-year provincial hunting suspensions and one-year federal hunting suspensions. Hunting equipment and firearms seized during the investigation were forfeited to the Crown.