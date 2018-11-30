Man charged after police seize heroin, fentanyl in Bracebridge

A man has been charged after police seized what is believed to be heroin and fentanyl in Bracebridge.
According to Bracebridge OPP, on Wednesday officers received a report that a man was slumped over in a vehicle in a plaza on Wellington Street.
Police say officers attended the scene and as a result, a substance believed to be heroin and fentanyl was seized.
Officers say a quantity of cash was also located.
According to police, 31-year-old Jordan David Sander from Bracebridge has been charged with possession of a substance, possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
Police say Sander was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Bracebridge on Jan. 8.
