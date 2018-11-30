Hold-and-secure order lifted for Mother Theresa Catholic Secondary School

A London high school was on a hold-and-secure order as city police worked on the scene in connection with an ongoing investigation.

The order was issued for Mother Theresa Catholic Secondary School on Sunningdale Road East on Friday morning. A parent told 980 CFPL classrooms were locked with students inside while police stressed there was no threat to public safety.

The hold-and-secure was lifted at roughly 12:30 Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson with the London District Catholic School Board told 980 CFPL that a letter would be going home to parents and guardians explaining that the hold-and-secure was the result of “a social media post regarding an alleged threat to student safety.”

Police were contacted immediately and the order was lifted after school officials were “assured that the situation was under control.”

– with files from Global News Radio 980 CFPL’s Jacquelyn LeBel.