Widespread fog impacting Saskatchewan, including Saskatoon and Regina

Widespread fog is reducing visibility across a stretch of Saskatchewan, including Saskatoon and Regina.
Environment Canada said poor to near zero visibility is occurring Friday morning in a band from the Kindersley and Battlefords regions through to southwestern Manitoba.
Gradual improvement is expected during the afternoon, but fog is expected to return overnight in a similar area.
Drivers are being advised to slow down, watch for tail lights, and be prepared to stop.
For the latest road conditions, check the highway hotline.
