Weather
November 30, 2018 8:12 am
Updated: November 30, 2018 8:14 am

Widespread fog impacting Saskatchewan, including Saskatoon and Regina

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Near zero visibility is occurring in parts of Saskatchewan, including Saskatoon and Regina, due to widespread fog.

SkyTracker Weather
A A

Widespread fog is reducing visibility across a stretch of Saskatchewan, including Saskatoon and Regina.

Environment Canada said poor to near zero visibility is occurring Friday morning in a band from the Kindersley and Battlefords regions through to southwestern Manitoba.

READ MORE: Icy conditions wreak havoc on southern Saskatchewan roads

Gradual improvement is expected during the afternoon, but fog is expected to return overnight in a similar area.

Drivers are being advised to slow down, watch for tail lights, and be prepared to stop.

For the latest road conditions, check the highway hotline.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Fog advisory for:

  • Saskatoon
  • Regina
  • Carlyle – Oxbow – Carnduff – Bienfait – Stoughton
  • Estevan – Weyburn – Radville – Milestone
  • Fort Qu’Appelle – Indian Head – Lumsden – Pilot Butte
  • Kindersley – Rosetown – Biggar – Wilkie – Macklin
  • Martensville – Warman – Rosthern – Delisle – Wakaw
  • Moose Jaw – Pense – Central Butte – Craik
  • Outlook – Watrous – Hanley – Imperial – Dinsmore
  • Swift Current – Herbert – Cabri – Kyle – Lucky Lake
  • The Battlefords – Unity – Maidstone – St. Walburg
  • Yorkton – Melville – Esterhazy

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Environment Canada
Fog
Fog Advisory
Fog Advisory Saskatchewan
Highway Hotline
Saskatchewan Fog Advisory
Saskatchewan Highway Hotline

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News