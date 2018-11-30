Widespread fog impacting Saskatchewan, including Saskatoon and Regina

Widespread fog is reducing visibility across a stretch of Saskatchewan, including Saskatoon and Regina.

Environment Canada said poor to near zero visibility is occurring Friday morning in a band from the Kindersley and Battlefords regions through to southwestern Manitoba.

READ MORE: Icy conditions wreak havoc on southern Saskatchewan roads

Gradual improvement is expected during the afternoon, but fog is expected to return overnight in a similar area.

Drivers are being advised to slow down, watch for tail lights, and be prepared to stop.

For the latest road conditions, check the highway hotline.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Fog advisory for:

Saskatoon

Regina

Carlyle – Oxbow – Carnduff – Bienfait – Stoughton

Estevan – Weyburn – Radville – Milestone

Fort Qu’Appelle – Indian Head – Lumsden – Pilot Butte

Kindersley – Rosetown – Biggar – Wilkie – Macklin

Martensville – Warman – Rosthern – Delisle – Wakaw

Moose Jaw – Pense – Central Butte – Craik

Outlook – Watrous – Hanley – Imperial – Dinsmore

Swift Current – Herbert – Cabri – Kyle – Lucky Lake

The Battlefords – Unity – Maidstone – St. Walburg

Yorkton – Melville – Esterhazy