Marriott says Starwood Hotel database hacked, could affect 500 million guests

Marriott International said on Friday that a guest reservation database of its Starwood Hotel brand was breached, potentially exposing information on about 500 million guests.

The company said on Nov. 19, its investigation showed that an unauthorized party had copied and encrypted information, which contained guest information relating to reservations at Starwood hotels on or before Sept. 10. Starwood hotels include the Sheraton, Le Meridien, Four Points by Sheraton and W Hotels.

Marriott said it quickly engaged leading security experts to help determine what happened and learned there had been unauthorized access to the Starwood network since 2014.

The company said it has not finished identifying duplicate information in the database, but believes it contains information on up to approximately 500 million guests who made a reservation at a Starwood property.

For around 327 million of these guests, the information includes some combination of name, mailing address, phone number, email address, passport number, date of birth, gender, arrival and departure information, reservation date, and communication preferences.

For some, the information also includes payment card numbers and payment card expiration dates, but the payment card numbers were encrypted, Marriott said.

The company said it had taken steps to rectify the situation.

Marriott was not immediately available for further comments.