Report hints 10-lane bridge to replace Massey Tunnel is dead in the water

The dream of a 10-lane bridge to replace the aging and congested Massey Tunnel may be dead.

That’s the suggestion contained in a report to Richmond city council that was tabled on Nov. 15, that details a meeting between Transportation Minister Claire Trevena and the newly-elected council.

“Given that the previous project was cancelled, the minister advised that any future crossing improvement option would not include a 10-lane bridge,” the report read.

“The ministry recognizes the significant negative impacts that the scale of such a project would have on the host communities, particularly for Richmond.”

The future of the crossing has been in question since the NDP government hit “pause” on the project soon after coming to power in 2017.

The former BC Liberal government had already started preparatory work on the bridge, and spent about $70 million.

Trevena commissioned an independent technical report on the crossing, which was received by the ministry in June but has not been released publicly.

The government has said it would be made public in by the end of 2018.

That review is expected to provide a list of potential crossing improvement options and an eye into the process that led to the proposed 10-lane bridge.

Richmond has strongly opposed the construction of a large bridge, and has been supported by most other Metro Vancouver municipalities.

However Delta has argued that a new crossing is urgently needed, and the Massey Tunnel is frequently cited as the region’s worst traffic bottleneck.

The cost to replace the aging tunnel with a 10-lane bridge has been pegged at $3.5 billion, however a report to Delta council last year found that a competing bid for the project indicated that the work could be done for $2.6 billion.

Global News has requested comment from the Ministry of Transportation.