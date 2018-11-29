5 Things To Do

November 29, 2018 5:51 pm

5 things to do this weekend for Friday, November 30, 2018

By Staff Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including Vancouver Santa Claus Parade, Bright Nights Stanley Park and Loft Country Christmas

1- Vancouver Santa Claus Parade
November 2, 12 Noon
Downtown Vancouver
Vancouversantaclausparade.com

2- Bright Nights at Stanley Park
November 27 – January 6
Stanley Park, Vancouver
Vancouver.ca

3- Coquitlam Christmas Craft Fair
November 30 – December 2
Poirier Forum, Coquitlam
Coquitlamcrafts.com

4- Loft Country Christmas
On Going until December 30
2640 248th Street, Langley
Loftcountrychristmas.com

5- Wesbrook Christmas Festival
December 1 & 2
Wesbrook Village, Vancouver
Discoverwesbrook.com

