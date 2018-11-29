5 things to do this weekend for Friday, November 30, 2018
Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.
1- Vancouver Santa Claus Parade
November 2, 12 Noon
Downtown Vancouver
Vancouversantaclausparade.com
2- Bright Nights at Stanley Park
November 27 – January 6
Stanley Park, Vancouver
Vancouver.ca
3- Coquitlam Christmas Craft Fair
November 30 – December 2
Poirier Forum, Coquitlam
Coquitlamcrafts.com
4- Loft Country Christmas
On Going until December 30
2640 248th Street, Langley
Loftcountrychristmas.com
5- Wesbrook Christmas Festival
December 1 & 2
Wesbrook Village, Vancouver
Discoverwesbrook.com
