Nova Scotia’s environment minister says she won’t run in next election

Nova Scotia’s environment minister says she won’t be running in the next provincial election, expected sometime in 2021.

Margaret Miller told reporters Thursday following a cabinet meeting that she will serve out her current term before leaving politics.

Miller, who is 64, says the decision is mostly age-related.

The minister says while she loves her job, it is all-consuming and she’s decided she wants to “slow down” and have more time for herself and her family.

Miller, who represents the riding of East Hants, was first elected in 2013.

She previously served as natural resources minister, and prior to running for office she worked in agriculture, forestry and small business, and also served as the national president of MADD Canada.