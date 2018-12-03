CP Holiday Train chugs through Manitoba this week

Another sign of the holidays will be rolling into Manitoba this week.

The CP Holiday Train is going through various communities in Canada and the U.S., sharing festive music with live performances while collecting donations for local food banks.

CP has two holiday trains, which will be marking 20 years since it started the annual trek.

The stops:

Whitemouth: ​Railway Avenue, acro​ss from Whitemouth Hotel — Arrives at 6:45 p.m. Dec. 3; event goes from 7 – 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg:- Panet Road and Molson Street crossing — Arrives at 9 p.m. Dec. 3; event goes from 9:15 – 9:45 p.m.

Portage la Prairie: 390 1st St. NW — arrives at 3:15 p.m. Dec. 4; event taking place from 3:30 – 4 p.m.

Carberry: 4th Avenue between Main Street and Simcoe Street — arrives at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 4; event goes from 5:30 – 6 p.m.

Brandon: Assiniboine Avenue, west of the old 8th Street overpass — arrives at 6:45 p.m. Dec 4.; event goes from 7 – 7:30 p.m.

Virden: North side of tracks on 5th Avenue S. between Lyons Street and Ashburton Street — arrives at 10:15 a.m. Dec. 5; event goes from 10:30 – 11 a.m.

The event will include performances by Winnipeg’s own Sierra Noble, Terri Clark and Kelly Prescott.

They will be looking to collect healthy non-perishable food items, including canned meats, fruit and vegetables as well as dried beans, rice and milk products, to name a few.

You can track the train’s cross country trek online.

More information about the CP Holiday Train can be found here.

