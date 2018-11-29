Police investigating after children approached by driver of black car in Barrie

Police are investigating after two children were approached by an unknown woman in a black car while they were walking home.

According to Barrie police, on Tuesday at around 3:20 p.m., two elementary school-aged children were walking westbound on the sidewalk of Cumming Drive.

Officers say it was a cold, snowy and windy outside at the time of the incident.

Police say a passing driver called out to the children, offering them a ride.

Officers say the children did not recognize the woman and continued home where they reported the incident to their mother who contacted police.

According to police, the woman is in her early 40s, with brown hair and a medium build. She was seen driving a black, four-door passenger car.

Police say it appears to have been an isolated incident as no other reports of a similar nature have been received.

However, officers are encouraging parents to use this as an example to remind their children of the dangers of speaking to or accepting a ride from strangers.