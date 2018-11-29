Michael Cohen pleads guilty for lying about Trump real estate project in Russia
U.S. President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty on Thursday to lying to Congress about work he did on a Trump real estate deal in Russia.
Cohen made a surprise appearance in a New York federal courtroom saying he lied during Congress’ investigation into whether Trump’s campaign worked with Russia to sway the 2016 presidential election.
“I made these misstatements to be consistent with individual one’s political messaging and out of loyalty to individual one,” Cohen said in court. He previously identified individual one as Trump.
One of the prosecutors working with special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation was present in the courtroom.
He admitted to making false statements in 2017 to the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence about a plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. Cohen said in the hearing that he submitted a false written statement about a Trump Organization real estate project in Moscow.
In Cohen’s opening statement to the committee in 2017, he said the property in Moscow was terminated in January of 2016, “which occurred before the Iowa caucus and months before the very first primary.”
“This was solely a real estate deal and nothing more. I was doing my job. I would ask that the two-page statement about the Moscow proposal that I sent to the Committee in August be incorporated into and attached to this transcript.”
Cohen’s guilty plea comes the same day that ABC News reported that he has also reached a tentative deal with special counsel Robert Mueller in the Russia investigation.
Cohen’s lawyer told the judge the plea deal involved cooperation with Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the U.S. election.
In August, Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign-finance violations and other charges. Since then has spent more than 70 hours in interviews with Mueller’s team, ABC said.
