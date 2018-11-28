Trump provided written answers on WikiLeaks, Trump Tower meeting to Mueller: CNN report

U.S. President Donald Trump has provided answers to special counsel Robert Mueller about two key issues in the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, CNN reports.

In written responses to questions from the special counsel, two sources told CNN that Trump said Roger Stone never told him about WikiLeaks, and that he had no knowledge of the 2016 meeting at Trump Tower between his son and a Russian lawyer.

Mueller has been investigating ties between Trump’s presidential campaign and the Kremlin. A spokesperson for the team declined to comment to CNN on the matter.

The two points have been important issues in the investigation.

In the first point, Mueller and his team have been trying to determine whether or not Roger Stone, a Trump confidant, knew about WikiLeaks’ plans to release emails from the Democratic National Committee and rival Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager.

Stone has said he did not discuss WikiLeaks with Donald Trump.

“I never discussed any of this with Donald Trump. It’s one of the questions that Mr. Mueller wants the president to answer — one of the written questions. I’m highly confident that his answer will be that he knew nothing about it. We just never discussed it,” he previously told CNN.

An associate of Stone said Friday that he is in plea talks with Mueller’s team.

The second point refers to a meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer in 2016 about whether the Russians had dirt on Hillary Clinton.

Ahead of the meeting, music promoter Rob Goldstone sent an email to Trump Jr. saying, “The Crown prosecutor of Russia met with his father Aras this morning and in their meeting offered to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary (Clinton) and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father.”

Along with Trump Jr., the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and former campaign manager Paul Manafort attended the meeting.

In recent days, the Mueller investigation has been in the spotlight after a plea deal with Manafort dissolved after he was accused of lying to investigators. The Trump team maintains that the meeting failed to yield compromising information on Clinton.

Trump has often maintained he didn’t know about the meeting.

