November 29, 2018 9:15 am

Montreal Canadiens host annual blood drive at Bell Centre

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

Former Habs forward Yvon Lambert hands out autographs during the annual blood drive Monday, Nov. 13, 2017.

Billy Shields/Global News
The Montreal Canadiens are hosting their 37th annual blood drive in support of Hema-Quebec.

From 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., members of the Habs organization, as well as Canadiens alumni will be at the Bell Centre in downtown Montreal to meet donors.

“If you’re 18 and over and want to give blood, come see us at the Bell Centre,” right-winger Brendan Gallagher says in a promo.

“Give blood, give life,” adds centre Phillip Danault.

The blood drive is in collaboration with evenko and RDS.

No backpacks or items bigger than a briefcase will be allowed into the Bell Centre during the event.

