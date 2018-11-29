800 employees at Flin Flon’s mine left with job uncertainty

The 777 mine in Flin Flon has announced it’s preparing for closure.

The mine has approached the end of its life and its slated to close in 2021, according to the Director of Hudbay Minerals, Scott Brubacher.

He said without Ore being mined, there is less feed for the mill and zinc plant at the city’s complex.

“We have been communicating to staff and communities on this for a couple of years now,” said Brubacher.

The mine was originally set to close in 2019, but the company extended its life until 2021.

The amount of employees that will be impacted by the closure isn’t clear, said Brubacher, but there are more than 800 hundred people employed at the 777 Flin Flon mine in underground, surface and support departments.

There will be new job opportunities at the sites in the Snow Lake area, he added.

“We intend to conduct the closures in a way that protects the environment, and preserves opportunities to use the mineral processing infrastructure for possible future mines,”

The company is exploring options for the existing assets in Flin Flon, such as the processing ore, said Brubacher.

The company said last year it spent $19 million on exploration for new mining area and that they will continue to look for future deposits in northern Manitoba.