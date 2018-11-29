Ottawa-area MPP Amanda Simard resigns from PC caucus to sit as independent

Ottawa-area MPP Amanda Simard, who has publicly opposed cuts imposed by the Doug Ford government to the province’s French-language watchdog and a planned French-language university, has resigned from the Progressive Conservative caucus and will now sit as an independent.

The legislator from the Ontario riding of Glengarry-Prescott-Russell sent a letter to House Speaker Ted Arnott Thursday morning confirming her resignation.

“I would like to advise you that, effective immediately, I am no longer a member of the Progressive Conservative caucus,” Simard wrote. “I will continue to take my place in the Legislative Assembly of Ontario as an independent.”

The government’s decisions to cancel a planned French-language university and scrap the office of the French-language services commissioner drew criticism from some of Ontario’s 600,000 francophones, as well as Quebec’s political class, media pundits and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In a Facebook post last Wednesday, the rookie MPP said she had worked internally to have the decisions reversed, including asking Ford himself to reconsider, but was unsuccessful.

Simard, whose riding is mainly French-speaking, broke ranks with her party again Wednesday in supporting a non-binding NDP motion to overturn the measures.

“The government’s proposals since this initial announcement amount to one step forward but three steps back. If we make this kind of concession, there will be nothing left in a few years,” an emotional Simard said in French in the legislature.

Simard served as a city councillor in the community of Russell before joining the Tory roster under then-leader Patrick Brown. She holds a law degree from the University of Ottawa and previously worked on Parliament Hill as a policy adviser.

— With a file from the Canadian Press