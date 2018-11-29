Winnipeg sees first big dump of snow for the season
Winnipeggers are waking up to a blanket of snow over the city Thursday morning.
The city saw its first significant snowfall overnight on Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.
Winnipeg was reported as having 9 cm by Environment Canada as of early Thursday morning.
Snow plows were out clearing the heavily packed streets as early as 3:30 AM.
Many of the city’s main routes have been plowed, but drivers are still being advised to plan extra time to get to work.
