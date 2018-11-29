snowfall in winnipeg
November 29, 2018 8:09 am

Winnipeg sees first big dump of snow for the season

By Writer/Producer  Global News

Winnipeg and much of southern Manitoba got its first major blast of Winter Wednesday and early Thursday. According for Environment Canada, nearly 9 cm of snow fell in the city.

Winnipeggers are waking up to a blanket of snow over the city Thursday morning.

The city saw its first significant snowfall overnight on Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.

Winnipeg was reported as having 9 cm by Environment Canada as of early Thursday morning.

Snow plows were out clearing the heavily packed streets as early as 3:30 AM.

Many of the city’s main routes have been plowed, but drivers are still being advised to plan extra time to get to work.
