November 28, 2018 9:46 pm

Twitter suspends account that it says impersonated Vladimir Putin

By National Online Journalist  Global News

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at an investment forum in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 28, 2018.

Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP
Twitter has suspended an account that it says impersonated Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The account was suspended following a report from Russian officials, Twitter said.

The Twitter page for @PutinRF_Eng was not available as of Wednesday afternoon.

Several world leaders have previously appeared to treat @PutinRF_Eng as an official Putin account, despite the fact that the account didn’t have Twitter’s blue verification tick.

The leaders of India, Argentina, Austria, Greece and Kosovo have all previously tagged @PutinRF_Eng in tweets published by their official, verified accounts.

Archived images of the Twitter page show it was created in November 2012, had around a million followers and mainly posted photos of Putin at official events and links to government websites.

— With files from Reuters

