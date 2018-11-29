Forensics officer expected to testify at Dennis Oland murder trial on Thursday

The trial of Dennis Oland for the murder of his father, Saint John businessman Richard Oland, is set to resume on Thursday.

Saint John Police Force forensics officer Sgt. Mark Smith is expected to take the stand as police testimony continues.

Dennis Oland, 50, is charged with the second-degree murder of his 69-year-old father in 2011.

Much of the trial on Wednesday focused on the testimony of four people who attended the scene where the body of Richard Oland was found.

Paramedics Phil Comeau and Chris Wall were the first medical personnel to attend the grizzly scene at Richard Oland’s office while funeral directors Charlene MacDonald and Adam Holly helped with the removal of Oland’s body from the office to the morgue.

A week of testimony has already occurred before Justice Terrence Morrison of the Court of Queen’s Bench, with the Crown contending that Dennis Oland was deeply in debt and on the edge financially when he killed his very rich father “in a rage” over money.

Richard Oland, a member of the prominent Maritime beer-brewing family, was struck 45 times, mostly on the head, with a weapon that has never been identified or found.

He was found lying in a pool of blood in his Saint John office on the morning of July 7, 2011.

The defence insists that the case against Dennis is circumstantial, comparing it in their opening statement to a jigsaw puzzle that the prosecution is missing pieces to, with the ones it does have not being able to fit.

