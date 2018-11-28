Lockdown at Earl Marriott Secondary lifted after suspect caught in stolen vehicle: Surrey RCMP
Earl Marriott Secondary in Surrey, B.C., was placed on lockdown on Wednesday afternoon after Surrey RCMP warned the school they were working to catch a suspect in a stolen vehicle nearby.
Cpl. Elinore Sturko said the incident happened around 12:30 p.m., when Mounties caught up with the suspect in the allegedly stolen vehicle.
Police said the suspect fled on foot from the area near King George and 24th Avenue.
Sturko said there was no immediate threat to the school, and the lockdown simply put in place as a safety precaution.
The RCMP’s Canine Unit was brought in and tracked the suspect, who was arrested and taken into custody.
The lockdown at Earl Marriott was lifted just before 1:30 p.m.
Sturko says the school made the choice to put in lockdown measures, citing the importance of kids’ safety.
