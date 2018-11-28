New Brunswick legislators set to vote on partial lifting of fracking moratorium

The potential for New Brunswick’s new Tory government to partially lift a province-wide moratorium on fracking for natural gas should be known within days.

The issue has been a contentious one, with much political jousting as the new Tory minority tries to lift the moratorium in the Sussex area, where Corridor Resources has been in gas production for 20 years.

The Tories have introduced an amendment to their throne speech to urge the government to move ahead with gas development just in that area.

While some People’s Alliance legislators say they’re against fracking, they will stick to their pledge to support the government on confidence votes, including the throne speech vote on Friday.

Meanwhile the Liberals have introduced a bill that would require any changes to a moratorium to go to a full vote of the legislature.

Sussex Mayor Marc Thorne says he believes most people in his area support the gas development and the economic benefits that would go with it.

Premier Blaine Higgs says with dwindling natural gas supplies off Sable Island, prices will increase dramatically if new supplies in the region aren’t developed.