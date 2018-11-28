45-year-old Regina man killed in collision west of city

A 45-year-old Regina man died following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 1 west of Regina Tuesday night.

Members of the White Butte RCMP were called to an area approximately eight kilometres west of Regina near the Grand Coulee turnoff at around 10 p.m. on a report of a vehicle in the ditch.

READ MORE: Icy conditions wreak havoc on southern Saskatchewan roads

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation indicates that road conditions were a factor in the collision.

White Butte RCMP continue to investigate with the assistance of RCMP traffic reconstruction.