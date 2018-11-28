Get ready for the Great Calgary Cookie Exchange!

If cookies are your thing then this event is for you.

More than 25 chefs from restaurants across Calgary will be offering up their best cookie creations in the first Great Calgary Cookie Exchange.

The public can buy a baker’s dozen of these flavourful cookies for $10 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Dec. 4 at WinSport.

WATCH: The Great Calgary Cookie Exchange: learn to make maple dusted sugar cookies and lemon thyme millionaires shortbread

All proceeds go to Global Calgary’s Morning of Giving in support of the Magic of Christmas Charity.

“Every Christmas Eve, the Magic of Christmas volunteers load up Calgary Transit buses that have been magically transformed into “reindeer buses” with hundreds of gifts and volunteers dressed as Santa and his elves,” the event’s Facebook group said. “Then they do what they do best — deliver Christmas spirit into the homes and hearts of those who need it most.”

WATCH: The Great Calgary Cookie Exchange: learn to make classic shortbread and pistachio cherry macaron

READ MORE: How to donate to Global Calgary’s 2018 Morning of Giving