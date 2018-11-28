London hosts open house on early plans for riverfront redesign in SoHo community

With the Back to the River project full steam ahead at the forks of the Thames, the city of London is now working to get input on a riverfront project in the SoHo community.

READ MORE: London’s civic works committee signs off on more One River funding

The city is hosting a community open house for a proposed pathway and park project along the north side of the river between Wellington and Maitland streets, including Wellington Valley Park.

The open house is Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the third floor of Goodwill Industries at 255 Horton Street.

READ MORE: City looking for public input on Stage 2 of London’s One River Master Plan

A notice from the city states that most of the project site is on the former old Victoria hospital lands.