Vancouver police appeal for victims to come forward in historical sex assault case

A historical sexual assault investigation has the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) asking for victims to come forward.

Forty-six-year-old Kevin Alexander Roberts, who was known as “Drifter,” was arrested last week for offences allegedly committed in Vancouver and Prince George.

Police believe there are additional survivors who would have been between the ages of four and 18 at the time of the offences.

WATCH: Police make arrest of Prince George truck driver in historical sexual assault

Roberts is a truck driver on routes throughout B.C. and Alberta. Police said he has a transient lifestyle and worked as a school bus driver in the Prince George area, and as a mover.

Police say multiple charges have been approved against Roberts, including sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, sexual assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call VPD’s Sex Crime Unit at 604-717-0600 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

VPD will be holding an update Wednesday morning.