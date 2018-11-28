Alberta’s last Progressive Conservative Richard Starke calls it quits

The last remaining Progressive Conservative politician in the Alberta legislature is calling it quits.

Richard Starke says he will not be running in the spring election.

READ MORE: A new day in Alberta politics as United Conservative Party emerges

The two-term member for Vermilion-Lloydminster says it’s time to move on to new challenges and perhaps resume his veterinary practice.

Starke has been sitting with the Independent members in the legislature.

READ MORE: Alberta PC MLA Richard Starke quits conservative coalition; isn’t on board with merger

He declined to join the United Conservatives after the PC party voted last year to merge with the Wildrose party.

READ MORE: New Alberta conservative party meets, but loses caucus member

Starke says he has never regretted his decision, because United Conservative views on LGBTQ and other social issues leave many people uncomfortable.

He says he’s thinking of writing a book on his life in politics.