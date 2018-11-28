Politics
November 28, 2018 1:22 pm

Alberta’s last Progressive Conservative Richard Starke calls it quits

By Staff The Canadian Press

Richard Starke throws his hat into the race for Alberta PC leadership Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.

Tom Vernon, Global News
The last remaining Progressive Conservative politician in the Alberta legislature is calling it quits.

Richard Starke says he will not be running in the spring election.

The two-term member for Vermilion-Lloydminster says it’s time to move on to new challenges and perhaps resume his veterinary practice.

Starke has been sitting with the Independent members in the legislature.

He declined to join the United Conservatives after the PC party voted last year to merge with the Wildrose party.

Starke says he has never regretted his decision, because United Conservative views on LGBTQ and other social issues leave many people uncomfortable.

He says he’s thinking of writing a book on his life in politics.

