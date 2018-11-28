Canada
November 28, 2018
Updated: November 28, 2018 3:08 pm

Missing man sought by Prince Albert police

Prince Albert police are trying to locate John Custer, 31, who was last seen on Nov. 23.

Prince Albert police are trying to locate a man who was has not been seen in almost a week.

John Custer, 31, has not been seen by his family since Nov. 23, and they are concerned for his well-being.

Custer, who has tattoos on his chest and back, is six feet tall, roughly 160 pounds, with brown/blonde hair and brown eyes.

He was last wearing a black hat, a navy blue jacket, grey jogging pants, and long black rubber boots.

Prince Albert police are asking the public for their assistance in locating John Custer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222.

