Missing man sought by Prince Albert police

Prince Albert police are trying to locate a man who was has not been seen in almost a week.

John Custer, 31, has not been seen by his family since Nov. 23, and they are concerned for his well-being.

Custer, who has tattoos on his chest and back, is six feet tall, roughly 160 pounds, with brown/blonde hair and brown eyes.

He was last wearing a black hat, a navy blue jacket, grey jogging pants, and long black rubber boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222.

