Man charged with impaired driving after vehicle damages Bradford lawn

A man has been charged with impaired driving following an incident outside of a home in Bradford, police say.

According to South Simcoe police, on Tuesday at around 11 p.m., officers were called to a home in the Holland Street West and Barrie Street area after receiving a report of an unwanted person.

Police say a woman told officers her ex-boyfriend was damaging the lawn with his vehicle.

Officers arrived and arrested a suspect.

READ MORE: Man charged following abduction investigation in Tay Township

According to police, following a breath test, the 33-year-old man from Holland Landing was charged with impaired driving and driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in his blood.

Police say the accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court at a future date.