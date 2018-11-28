Hamilton teen facing charges after alleged robbery of Burlington teen
A Hamilton teen has been arrested for allegedly robbing another teen in Burlington, Ont.
Around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Halton police received a report from a 15-year-old boy that he had been robbed of a gold chain he was attempting to sell through the e-commerce website Letgo.
The buyer and seller agreed to meet in the area of Mountainside Drive and Maryvale Court, where the suspect allegedly pulled out a pellet gun and demanded the victim surrender the chain, according to police.
Police say a struggle ensued and the suspect fled the scene with the chain in a vehicle that had been reported stolen from the Dundas area last weekend.
The abandoned vehicle was later located by police on Lansdowne Drive in Burlington.
As a result of the investigation, a 15-year-old Hamilton boy has been arrested and charged with robbery, using an imitation firearm during the commission of an offence and possession of property obtained by crime.
