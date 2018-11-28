Crime
November 28, 2018 12:43 pm

Hamilton teen facing charges after alleged robbery of Burlington teen

By Reporter  Global News

A Hamilton teen is facing charges after allegedly robbing a Burlington teen.

Halton Regional Police Service
A A

A Hamilton teen has been arrested for allegedly robbing another teen in Burlington, Ont.

READ MORE: Cellphone emergency alert test planned across Canada

Around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Halton police received a report from a 15-year-old boy that he had been robbed of a gold chain he was attempting to sell through the e-commerce website Letgo.

Story continues below

The buyer and seller agreed to meet in the area of Mountainside Drive and Maryvale Court, where the suspect allegedly pulled out a pellet gun and demanded the victim surrender the chain, according to police.

Police say a struggle ensued and the suspect fled the scene with the chain in a vehicle that had been reported stolen from the Dundas area last weekend.

READ MORE: 2 pedestrians injured after 2-vehicle collision in Milton: Halton police

The abandoned vehicle was later located by police on Lansdowne Drive in Burlington.

As a result of the investigation, a 15-year-old Hamilton boy has been arrested and charged with robbery, using an imitation firearm during the commission of an offence and possession of property obtained by crime.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Burlington
Crime
dundas
Halton
halton police
Halton Regional Police Service
Hamilton
Hamilton teen steals gold chain
HamOnt
Letgo

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News