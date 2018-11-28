Ikea dining table recalled in Canada over reports it can partially collapse

Ikea Canada is recalling a table over reports that its extendable top can collapse.

The Ikea glivarp frosted white extendable table has sides that can be pulled out and locked into place to create a larger tabletop. But in a release, Health Canada explained the extension can detach and collapse.

The company hasn’t received any reports of injuries or collapses in Canada, but there have been three reported collapses in the U.S. and one minor injury.

About 1,500 affected products were sold in Canada and 5,200 were sold south of the border.

The company told Global News that the recall affects every province because of online shopping. Ikea has 14 stores across Canada in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Nova Scotia and Manitoba.

The products under recall were sold between February 2017 and October 2018.

Consumers who have the glivarp table are advised to stop using the table immediately. They can return it to an Ikea store for a full refund, or exchange the table for a similar product of equal value. No receipt is required.

Ikea customers can also call the company at 1-800-661-9807 if they have further questions.