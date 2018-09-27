Ikea Canada recalls ceiling lamps after reports of glass shades falling off

IKEA Canada is recalling ceiling lamps over reports that the glass shades have fallen down.

The recall concerns IKEA’s CALYPSO ceiling lamps, which are round, three-bulb fixtures. They come with the article number 000.324.16, but only products with date stamps 1625 to 1744 are affected by the recall.

While there have been reports of the glass fixtures falling, Health Canada says that as of Sept. 26, there were no reported injuries or incidents in the country.

A total of 7,285 lamps products were sold in Canada between August 2016 and September 2018, but the recall notes not all are affected by the recall, which is why consumers should check date stamps.

IKEA is asking consumers with affected products to stop using them immediately.

Customers can return the products at the returns counter within IKEA stores, or call the company at 1-800-661-9807 for a refund.