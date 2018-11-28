Man charged following abduction investigation in Tay Township

A man has been charged following an abduction investigation in Tay Township, police say.

According to Southern Georgian Bay OPP, on Tuesday just after 2 p.m., officers received a call from a woman at a residence on Bay Street.

Officers attended the residence, however, they were unable to locate the caller.

READ MORE: South Simcoe police seek suspects after employees at Bradford LCBO assaulted

Police say a vehicle which left the residence before police arrived was located and followed into the Victoria Harbour area.

According to police, just after 4 p.m., officers, with the help of the OPP helicopter unit and the K-9 unit located and arrested a suspect at a home on Bourgeois Beach Road.

Officers say the victim, a woman, was also located safe at the same residence.

Police say a 55-year-old man from Tay Township has been charged with forcible confinement, flight while pursued by peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failure to comply with conditions of undertaking given by an officer in charge.

According to police, the name of the accused is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim.

Officers say the accused is scheduled to appear in court in Barrie on Wednesday.