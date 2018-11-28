South Simcoe police seek suspects after employees at Bradford LCBO assaulted

Police are seeking to identify a pair of suspects after two employees were assaulted at an LCBO outlet in Bradford.

According to South Simcoe police, on Saturday at around 2:30 p.m., officers received a report of a disturbance at the LCBO store on Holland Street West.

Police say two employees told officers they were assaulted when they refused service to two customers.

Officers are now searching for a woman, approximately five-feet-eight-inches tall with long, dark brown hair. She was seen wearing green and blue coloured contacts, a short, black winter coat with brown and black fur around the collar and hood, light grey leggings, white running shoes and a white winter hat with a fur ball on top.

Police are also searching for a man, approximately five-feet-nine-inches tall, weighing around 180 pounds, with dark hair and a short beard and moustache. He was seen wearing a white T-shirt with a black rectangular logo on the front, dark jeans and had a large tattoo under his sleeve.

According to police, the suspects fled the scene in a newer model, white, four-door Jeep with a spare tire on the rear of the vehicle.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call officers at 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

